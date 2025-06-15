7,000 Candidates Confused As Telangana TET, AP Mega DSC Exam Dates Clash

With the Telangana Teacher Entrance Test (TG-TET) and Andhra Pradesh's Mega DSC exams scheduled on the same day, the candidates from Telangana urged the AP and Telangana governments to change the date of any one exam to enable them appear for both the exams.

As many as 7,000 candidates from Telangana had applied for Mega DSC to compete for the 20% teacher posts allocated in the non-local quota in Andhra Pradesh.

The TET exams will be held from June 18 to June 30 while DSC exams will also continue till June 30. DSC exam centres have also been set up in Hyderabad.

On some days, the Telangana TET and AP DSC exams are scheduled simultaneously causing trouble to candidates appearing for both. While some candidates were given exam centres in Hyderabad, a few others have centres in Andhra Pradesh.

The most significant clash of exam date is on June 20 when Telangana TET Paper-1 and DSC SGT posts entrance would be held simultaneously.