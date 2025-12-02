700 Veterans Attend Job Fair At AFS Hakimpet

Hyderabad: About 700 veterans turned up at the job fair for ex-servicemen held at Air Force Station Hakimpet, where over 1,200 vacancies were offered by 52 national and multinational companies like Microsoft, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Biotech, Amara Raja, Micron and Cyient. The fair was organised by the Directorate General, Resettlement, under the department of ex-servicemen welfare, and was inaugurated by Maj. Gen. S.B.K. Singh, Director General Resettlement, and Air Vice Marshal P.A. Shah, Commandant of the College of Air Warfare.

Organisers explained that defence services veterans oftened arrive with strong technical and administrative skills but face difficulty translating military roles into civilian terminology, making direct engagement with recruiters essential.

Hiring teams conducted on-site screenings and first-level conversations, offering many ex-servicemen their earliest formal civilian interviews. Representatives noted that veterans’ experience in logistics, systems management, maintenance, security oversight and team leadership aligns with industry needs in aviation, manufacturing, defence technology and corporate operations.

R. Ravichandran, vice-chairman of Shri Vishnu Educational Society and convener of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Telangana, interacted with candidates and companies through the day.