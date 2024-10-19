700 kg of Stale Chicken Seized by GHMC Officials

Hyderabad: An inspection by the GHMC at a chicken centre in Prakashnagar at Begumpet revealed that around 700 kg of stale chicken was stocked for sale. The officials said that around 50 kgs of fresh chicken was mixed with it and the stale chicken was around 30 days old stock.

“Though the store owners are claiming that they procured the meat from Charminar, we found out that they have brought it from Chennai. Around 80 per cent of meat was stale,” said a GHMC official.

Another official said, that the chicken store was selling mostly to local bars which are comparatively very economical compared to the regular ones, wine shops that have permit attached to them and fast food centres.

“We have confiscated the meat and sealed the store , cases have been booked and the offenders will be produced in court,” he said.