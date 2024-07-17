70 sewage treatment plants on Musi river

Hyderabad: In a concerted effort to revive the Musi, the state and Central governments have sanctioned 70 sewage treatment plants (STPs) to prevent the city’s dirty water from contaminating the river.

Ramky Infrastructure, as part of this rejuvenation effort, has established five STPs with a combined capacity of 480.5 million litres per day (MLD). These plants are located at Kokapet (15 MLD), Mir Alam (41.5 MLD), Nagole (320 MLD), and two at Attapur (64 MLD and 40 MLD).

The STPs at Kokapet and MirAlam are operational, with the Nagole plant expected to start operations by July. The two plants at Attapur are slated for completion by October 2024.

Equipped with ‘sequential batch reactor’ (SBR) technology, these STPs are the largest of their kind in India, designed to manage wastewater while consuming less power and being cost-effective compared to other technologies.

The HMWS&SB has entrusted the project to Hyderabad STPS Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ramky Infrastructure Limited. Under the hybrid annuity model (HAM), Ramky Infrastructure has secured a contract worth Rs 1,297 crore, with Rs 908 crore allocated for construction and Rs 389 crore for the operation and maintenance of the STPs over the next 15 years.

P. Ravi Prasad, director of Ramky Infrastructure Limited, highlighted the successful deployment of SBR technology, emphasising its ability to significantly reduce the space required for plant setup. N.S. Rao, group CFO of Ramky Infrastructure, thanked the state and Central governments for their initiative in revitalising the the Musi river.