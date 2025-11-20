70% Redevelopment Over In Malakpet Railway Station

Hyderabad:The city’s railway stations are steadily transforming into airport-like hubs under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Malakpet railway station, currently undergoing redevelopment, has completed nearly 70 per cent of the work and is expected to be ready by June, according to officials. Like several other stations whose upgraded facilities were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Malakpet too is likely to be opened by him. The most recent inauguration under the scheme was the fully revamped Begumpet station.

Malakpet is a key station in the Old City of Hyderabad and serves as an important connectivity point for thousands of commuters. The Railways has identified 40 stations across Telangana for redevelopment at an estimated cost of ₹2,750 crore. The aim is to provide modern passenger amenities and turn these stations into growth centres for regional populations. The list includes the major upgradation of Secunderabad Railway Station, which is being developed on a large scale to meet world-class standards. So far, three stations, Begumpet, Warangal and Karimnagar, have been inaugurated, while work is in progress at the remaining stations.



Malakpet Railway Station falls under the Hyderabad Division and is classified as a suburban grade-3 (SG-3) station.



Located on the Kacheguda-Falaknuma suburban route, it serves passengers in and around the Malakpet area. The station also has stoppages for important express trains such as the Kacheguda-Kurnool Tungabhadra Express and the Kacheguda-Guntur Express, in addition to regular MMTS suburban services.



The station has been selected for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) at an estimated cost of ₹26.5 crore.

Proposed Works



• Improvements to the circulating area

• Provision and relocation of parking sheds

• Installation of local art, selfie points and signages

• Construction of entrance arches



• Upgradation of the station façade on both sides



• Construction of a 12-metre-wide Foot Over Bridge (FOB)



• Provision of cover over platforms

• Installation of two escalators and two lifts

• Improvements to platform surfaces

• Landscaping



• Improved station lighting



• Metro connectivity



• Provision of train information boards

Works taken up and current status



• Commercial complex: Terrace slab completed. Brickwork for the ground floor and modified booking office on the first floor finished. Plumbing and plastering work is in progress.



• Platform improvements: Platform fencing wall and duct work completed.



• Parking sheds: Foundation work completed.



• 12-metre FOB: Girder launching, gangway bottom sheeting and canopy completed. Slab reinforcement is in progress.



• Divyangjan toilets: Brickwork, plastering and plumbing completed. Finishing work is underway.



• Cover over platforms, lifts and escalators: Work will commence shortly.



All works are progressing simultaneously and are targeted for completion by June 2026.