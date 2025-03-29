70% of Malkajgiri Rail Station Upgrade Done

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri railway station, undergoing major upgradation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), will be inaugurated soon with enhanced passenger amenities. The station is being developed as one of the future terminal hubs for Hyderabad.

On Saturday, South Central Railway general manager Arun Kumar Jain inspected the station to assess the progress of the redevelopment works. The project, taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 27.61 crore, aims to transform the station into a modern transit hub and local growth centre.

So far, 70 per cent of the proposed works have been completed, and the remaining tasks are progressing rapidly, with completion targeted within this year.

The general manager reviewed key developments including the revamped station facade, construction of a 12-metre-wide Foot Over Bridge (FOB), and the installation of lifts and escalators to enhance commuter convenience.