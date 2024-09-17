70-Foot Khairatabad Ganesh Immersed in Hussainsagar

Hyderabad: The Khairatabad Bada Ganapathi idol was immersed in Hussainsagar on Tuesday.



The 70-foot Ganesh idol was immersed after the final puja. A large crowd gathered on Tank Bund to witness and participate in the Bada Ganesh immersion procession.





Photo: Deepak Deshpande





The Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra commenced around 6:30 am after prayers and the idol reached Tank Bund via Telephone Bhavan, Telugu Talli flyover and Secretariat.



For lifting the idol, a huge crane was brought to the immersion site.



For smooth shifting of the idol for immersion, elaborate arrangements were made by Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee in coordination with the police and other departments.