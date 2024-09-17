 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

70-Foot Khairatabad Ganesh Immersed in Hussainsagar

Telangana
DC Web Desk
17 Sep 2024 8:33 AM GMT
70-Foot Khairatabad Ganesh Immersed in Hussainsagar
x
70-Foot Khairatabad Ganesh Immersed in Hussainsagar. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: The Khairatabad Bada Ganapathi idol was immersed in Hussainsagar on Tuesday.

The 70-foot Ganesh idol was immersed after the final puja. A large crowd gathered on Tank Bund to witness and participate in the Bada Ganesh immersion procession.

Photo: Deepak Deshpande


The Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra commenced around 6:30 am after prayers and the idol reached Tank Bund via Telephone Bhavan, Telugu Talli flyover and Secretariat.


For lifting the idol, a huge crane was brought to the immersion site.

For smooth shifting of the idol for immersion, elaborate arrangements were made by Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee in coordination with the police and other departments.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Khairatabad Ganesh Ganesh Immersion Hyderabad 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick