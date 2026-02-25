7-yr-old Dies After Touching Electric Fence in Chevella

Hyderabad: A seven-year-old girl died reportedly after coming in contact with an electric fence near Mirjaguda village in Chevella, on Tuesday.

According to Chevella police, the victim, who had visited her grandparents’ house along with her family, went to the fields along with her brother and aunt. While playing, the children ran ahead of her in the field.

Police said the children’s uncle had installed an electric fence around his maize crop to protect it from wild boars. Her body was shifted to the Chevella mortuary for postmortem examination and later handed over to her family.

She was a UKG student at a private school in Chevella. The police were informed, who reached the spot and registered a case. Further investigation into the incident is underway. The names of minors and their parents have been withheld.



