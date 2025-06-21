7-year-old boy gets fearless tag in mountaineering circles

Hyderabad: A seven-year-old boy from Hyderabad is being hailed as 'fearless' in mountaineering circles after completing a blindfolded 155-foot rappelling descent at Malaipattu Mountain in Tamil Nadu, a venue noted for such events.

Advik Bhammarkar earned a Nobel World Record title for his feat earlier this week. It is a hill located in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, and a popular destination for mountain climbers and rappellers. In September 2021, S. Jishnuvardhan and D. Shanmughapriya set world records by shooting arrows while rappelling down the mountain.

A Class 2 student of Gitanjali Primary School, Begumpet, Advik showed an early passion for adventure. “Even in malls or play zones, he instinctively climbed and talked about rock climbing and skydiving,” said his father, Dr Umesh Bhammarkar, an ophthalmologist and marathon runner who completed the Pangong Frozen Lake Marathon, the world’s highest, last year.

Dr Bhammarkar enrolled Advik in a two-day basic rock climbing course in Chennai. At the camp, his coach R. Thirulogachandran, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Mountaineering Association (TNMA), noticed something exceptional.

“He showed no fear. Most kids are scared during a descent, but he laughed all the way down. In 15 years of training, I’ve never seen such courage,” said the coach, who trains both children and adults in climbing.

During rappelling, two ropes are used — an active rope and a belay rope for safety, with teams stationed both at the top and base to coordinate the descent. Full safety protocols, including medical aid, trained professionals, and equipment, were present. For world record attempts, parental and child consent is mandatory.

“While others need at least five sessions to attempt a descent, Advik managed it in just eight hours. That’s when I suggested he try it blindfolded. He did a trial run and then completed the record attempt in 4 minutes and 48 seconds. With more practice, he could’ve done it in three,” said Thirulogachandran.

On June 15, 2025, at 8.37 am, under the supervision of TNMA president S.V. Ramana and Nobel World Records officials, Advik completed the 155-ft blindfolded descent with remarkable composure and technique. The event was witnessed by the media, police, mountaineering dignitaries, and the local community.

His coaches now recommend him for the Everest Base Camp Expedition in September 2025, provided he receives continued training and support. “With structured guidance, he could shine in international competitions, including Olympic climbing events,” said his coach.

According to Dr Prashant Utage, a pediatric neurologist, “Advik was slightly hyperactive earlier but is now more focused. He has exceptional mental and physical strength. He’s also a strong swimmer and runner. His lightweight build suits climbing well. I haven’t seen signs of parental pressure.”

Addressing safety concerns, Dr Bhammarkar said, “Relatives often ask if it’s safe for a child this young. As his father, I’m the most concerned. I test everything myself before letting him try. His interests matter — but his safety comes first.”