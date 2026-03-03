7 Sentenced to Imprisonment by NIA Court in Visakhapatnam 2015 FICN Case

Hyderabad: Seven persons have been convicted and sentenced to imprisonment in a 2015 Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case by the Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Visakhapatnam.

The court has passed varied simple imprisonment (SI) sentences, ranging from seven to 10 years, along with fines against the arrested accused under different provisions of the UA (P) Act. The accused, hailing from Assam, West Bengal and Karnataka, have been identified as Saddam Hossain, Roustum, Amirul Hoque, Mohammad Hakim Sheikh, Saddam Hussien, Sayed Imran and Mohammed Akber Ali.

The fake currency conspiracy, which involved trafficking of high quality FICN through the Indo-Bangladesh border and its circulation in various parts of the country, was aimed at disrupting India’s financial security, as per NIA investigation in the case RC-02/2015/NIA/HYD.

As per the court orders, Saddam Hossain of Barpeta District of Assam will have to undergo 10 years of simple imprisonment (SI), and pay a fine of Rs. 5,000, under sections 16 of UA (P). The accused was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Visakhapatnam, in September 2015 following the seizure of high quality FICN, with face value of Rs. 5,01,500, at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station while he was travelling in a train.

Amirul Hoque, also of Barpeta, has to undergo 10 years simple imprisonment (SI) with Rs. 5,000 fine (or additional one year SI in case of default in payment) under Section 18 of UA (P) Act.

Rostum of Malda district, West Bengal, has been sentenced to seven years of SI and a fine of Rs. 2,000, under Section 20 of UA (P) Act, with additional SI of eight months in the event of default in fine payment.

The court has sentenced Mohammed Hakim Sheik of Malda to eight years SI and Rs. 5,000 fine (or one more year of SI) under Section 18 of UA (P) Act.

Saddam Hussein of Bengaluru district in Karnataka has been sentenced to seven years SI and Rs. 2,000 fine under Section 20 of UA (P) Act, with additional eight months SI in case of default.

A similar sentence has been passed against Sayed Imran of Mandya district, Karnataka, and Md. Akbar Ali of Kamrup district (Assam). Sayed Imran is also a convict in another NIA Visakhapatnam FICN case.

The NIA, which took over the instant case in December 2015, had chargesheeted accused Saddam Hossain in July 2016, followed by supplementary chargesheets against the other six accused during 2018 and 2019.