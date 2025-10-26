 Top
Telangana
26 Oct 2025 12:00 AM IST

7 Held for Illegal Treasure Hunt in Hanamkonda
According to Task Force ACP A. Madhusudan, the accused were caught while digging for valuables. (Image: DC)

Warangal: The Task Force police arrested seven persons for illegally digging for hidden treasures (Gupta Nidhulu) and seized a metal detector worth ₹3 lakh, a car, a tablet, and seven mobile phones from their possession near the Mulkanoor police station in Hanamkonda.

According to Task Force ACP A. Madhusudan, the accused were caught while digging for valuables. They were identified as N. Shankar, 38, M. Ravi, 30, and E. Sharath Reddy, 40, — all residents of Vemulawada; K. Shivaji (34) of Hanamkonda; and U. Ashok (42), P. Raju, 30, and M. Nagaraju, 35, — residents of Karimnagar.

ACP Madhusudan commended the Task Force team for their efforts in the operation, which included inspector S. Raju, RSI Bhanu Prakash, ASI Uppalaiah, Women ASI Rajeswari, and constables Suresh, Sambaraju, Surendar, and Srinivas.

