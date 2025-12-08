6K Police Deployed for TG Rising: DGP

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy on Sunday said that 6,000 police and security personnel had been deployed for the Telangana Rising Global Summit. The Greyhounds force would be deployed at the main hall, where Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will address over 2,000 delegates.

The DGP said that force on duty included 25 DCPs, 17 additional DCPs, 14 ACPs, 98 inspectors, 266 sub-inspectors, 270 assistant sub inspectors and head constables.

"The police have deployed a comprehensive and multi-layered security arrangement,” the DGP said and explained that the security operation was divided into 18 sectors to ensure full coverage of the venue, routes, and surrounding areas.

Sectors I and II would be the registration, meeting arena, and peripheral areas; sector III route bandobust, divided into seven sub-sectors and sectors IV–XVIII included helipad security, checkposts, parking management, area domination, surveillance, and rooftop/vehicle patrolling.

The outer ring will be peopled by law and order and traffic police for crowd and traffic management while armed police would be posted in the middle ring. The inner ring would see Special Branch, Intelligence, and event security teams.

The 25-km stretch leading to the venue will be secured with police personnel and each of the six checkposts would be supervised by a DCP and assisted by three ACPs. Checkposts will operate round-the-clock on the south and east sides. Foot patrols will monitor all four sides of the main venue and helipad.

DGP Shivadhar Reddy said the helipad was located 2.5 km from the venue and security would be overseen by a DCP rank officer.

Four special teams would deployed in the surrounding villages to monitor potential agitators. Officers would be stationed on hillocks with surveillance and communication. Shivadhar Reddy said 115 night-vision and ‘pan-tilt-zoom’ cameras would be linked to the command control centre. Ten drone teams wold monitor different sectors.