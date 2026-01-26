695 Motorists Booked for Drunk Driving in Twin Cities; Two-Wheelers Top List

Hyderabad: City and Cyberabad traffic police booked 399 and 296 motorists respectively for drunk driving. All the offenders will be produced before the court.

In the Hyderabad limits, 321 were two-wheeler riders, 31 driving three-wheeler drivers and 47 at the wheel of four-wheelers. Hyderabad joint commissioner (traffic) D. Joel Davis said that at the top end, 10 accused had blood alcohol content exceeded 300, against the legal limit of 30 micrograms of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.





According to the Cyberabad traffic police, 231 motorists of the 296 booked were on two-wheelers. Eleven of those booked had BAC levels between 301 and 550.

Miyapur traffic police booked the highest number of offenders, 48, followed by Raidurgam, 39. The lowest number of offenders were booked in Narsingi at 14.





5 arrested, MDMA, cannabis seized

Panjagutta police, in coordination with the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW), arrested five persons including a local drug peddler and seized MDMA and hydroponic cannabis during raids in the Panjagutta police station limits on Sunday.

Panjagutta ACP P. Murali Krishna said the raids were based on credible information and carried out by inspector Ramakrishna, sub-inspector G. Naresh and HNEW teams. Police seized 10.5 grams of MDMA, 7.5 grams of hydroponic cannabis (OG) and five mobile phones from the accused.

The main accused was identified as Katangur Mahan Reddy alias Mahan (28), a driver from Beeramguda. The four sub-peddlers arrested were Mohammad Abdul Nabi alias Arshad, a catalogue assistant; Rupani Mukesh Babu alias Banni, an IT recruiter; Sriram Ravi Teja alias Teja, a student; and Bhupathi Sai Chaitanya alias Sunny, software employee.

The ACP said suppliers, transporters and users linked to the racket were absconding. “Special teams have been formed and a manhunt is under way to nab them,” he said.