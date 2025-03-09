6,947 Telangana Pilgrims to Undertake Haj 2025

Hyderabad: A total of 6,947 pilgrims from Telangana will undertake the Haj which is to begin at the end of April, with the Haj Committee of India approving all the applications from the state for the first time in 19 years.

Of these, 6,519 applicants were selected through a draw. Those aged 65 and above and women who applied under the Mehram quota (above 45 years) were selected without a draw. Due to the cancellations, 51 Mehram quota slots remained vacant.

A total of 9,011 pilgrims will depart from Hyderabad, including applicants from other states. The Haj quota slots will be assigned on the basis of the Muslim populations in each state.

Telangana Haj Committee chairman Syed Gulam Afzal Biabani submitted requests to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy regarding the arrangements. Revanth Reddy has forwarded the requests to the Uniom minority affairs ministry.

The Haj Committee of India has approved for one inspector for every 150 pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, against one for every for 200 pilgrims earlier. Additionally, it reduced the reserved category age from 70 years to 65 years.

Chairman Biabani also requested a control room in Macca to assist Telangana pilgrims. The Telangana Haj Committee is conducting training camps for the selected pilgrims.

The last approved Haj pilgrims have to pay the first and second instalments by March 10. The Haj Committee of India has advised pilgrims to stay alert for the announcement of payment of the third instalment after March 10.