69-Yr-Old Bizman Duped Of Rs 2.65 Crore In Fake Stocks

Hyderabad: A 69-year-old businessman lost Rs 2.65 crore after scammers enticed him to invest in online firms which were later found to be fake.

A case was registered by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police.

The complainant, a resident of Somajiguda, stated that he came in contact with a woman named Ramya Krishnan through a social media platform and she gradually developed friendly ties with him. The woman shared information that she was trading in ‘Polyus Finance (PFP Gold)’ and had invested Rs 50 lakh so far. She also tod him that she was receiving good returns.

“She asked the victim to invest in her future projects related to resorts and apparel business at Kerala and Hyderabad. Believing her, he started transferring funds to the bank accounts provided by the woman. Later, the woman also asked the victim to withdraw $50 to gain his trust,” police said quoting the complainant.

After gaining trust, the victim was asked to invest more to get more profits. He transferred large sums to different bank accounts provided by the woman. After transferring `2.65 crore in a phased manner, the victim attempted to withdraw funds. But, his account on the App had blocked access and he was denied withdrawal of funds. When he called the woman, her mobile phone was found switched off.

Later, a stranger called up the victim and told to pay more funds as fee to have access to the dashboard to withdraw funds. Sensing it was a fraud, the victim approached Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police which collected bank statements of the victim and registered criminal cases against unknown persons.