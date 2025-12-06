69 Indigo Services Cancelled in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Flight disruptions at IndiGo continued for the fourth consecutive day, severely affecting air travel across the country. At Hyderabad, 26 incoming flights and 43 outgoing services were cancelled on Friday, leaving passengers stranded and travel schedules in disarray.

Authorities estimate it may take 5 to 10 days for operations to return to normal.

Taking serious note of the situation, the Union government has directed IndiGo to restore full operations at the earliest. The airline has reportedly assured that complete recovery may be achieved within the next three days.

Meanwhile, to support affected passengers, the Indian Railways has stepped in by adding **116 additional coaches to 37 trains**. Some express trains have already begun operations with extra bogies to accommodate the unexpected surge in passengers.

At Visakhapatnam Airport, nine IndiGo flight services were cancelled, including routes to Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad out of the 11 total IndiGo services operating from the location.

The widespread disruptions have triggered chaos at major airports, with long queues, confusion, and mounting frustration among passengers. Further updates are awaited as recovery efforts continue.