6,859 Litres NDPL Bottles Destroyed

Dasharath said the disposed NDPL bottles were seized in 103 cases by the excise teams while being smuggled into Telangana through RGIA, Shamshabad, from Delhi, Goa and Haryana. Dasharath warned that bringing liquor bottles from other states without paying duty was a punishable offence. He urged travellers and tourists not to carry alcohol from other states where it is available at cheaper prices, cautioning that strict action would be taken against violators.