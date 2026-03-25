68 NDPL bottles seized

According to Venkateswar Reddy, the CI from the excise department, the contraband was seized from two cars, and notices were served on vehicle owners. Besides, the vehicles used in smuggling were also seized. The seized 68 NDPL bottles of different brands were being smuggled into the city from RGIA, Shamshabad. “Our teams intercepted the vehicles and seizure value was estimated to be around `1.36 lakh,” the CI said. The seized property and case details were handed over to Meerpet Excise Station for further action.