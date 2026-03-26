67,783 Vacancies Filled, Says Bhatti

Hyderabad: The Legislative Assembly was informed on Wednesday that after the formation of the Congress led government in the state, 16 employment notifications were issued for filling up 31,798 vacancies in various government departments.

The government, responding to a question from BRS MLAs on job notifications and recruitments, said after the Congress government was formed, a total of 67,763 posts were filled through direct recruitment. These include 16,798 posts filled through notifications issued by the present government, along with 50,785 posts filled by completing the recruitment process for notifications issued by the previous government,” Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka informed the House in a written reply to the question.

To the question on the status of the promise to provide Rs 4,000 per month assistance to the unemployed, Vikaramarka said a proposal for the same was under consideration.

81 Villages to Get Solar Boost

A solar model village pilot project has been taken up in 81 villages in the state with the aim of providing the required energy for domestic and agricultural needs in these selected villages. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said during the Question Hour that under the Rooftop Solarization of Households Programme, a total of 40,349 households will be provided 2KW capacity systems in tandem with the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Similarly, under the Agricultural Services Solarization 16,708 agricultural pumpsets will be energized with 7.5KW high-rise solar power plants. Each of the beneficiaries will receive Rs 60,000 as assistance from the central government, while the balance of the cost will be provided by the state government.

State has 33 Corporations

There are 33 welfare corporations, federations, special welfare boards in Telangana of which 16 have functional offices and staff with nine corporations having chairpersons, the House was informed during the Question Hour. An action plan has been prepared for implementation of various welfare schemes, applications were invited and selection of beneficiaries is under process, minister for transport and BC welfare Ponnam Prabhakar said in a written reply. As many as 22 of these entities did not use any funds in the last two years while five of these organizations were not in receipt of any government funds. Of the budget estimates totaling Rs 14,521.98 crore in the last two and a half years, Rs 3198.07 crore were released of which Rs 305.6 crore were used, the minister informed the House.