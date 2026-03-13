66 SCR Women Staff Feted For Service

Hyderabad: Sixty-six women employees of the South Central Railway were felicitated with certificates of merit and gifts for their meritorious and dedicated service at a programme organised by the South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO) here.

The felicitation recognised women employees who had shown exceptional commitment while discharging their duties.

Addressing the gathering, SCRWWO president Vandana Srivastava appreciated the employees for their hard work and commitment to Indian Railways.

“International Women’s Day offers an opportunity to reflect on the struggles and sacrifices of women who fought for equal rights. It also highlights the progress made in expanding access to education and employment for women, while reminding us to continue striving for a more equitable future,” she said.

She said women should be given equal opportunities, respect and safety so that they could thrive in all spheres of life.