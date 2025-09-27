 Top
65-Year-Old Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Crossing Flooded Rivulet

DC Correspondent
27 Sept 2025 12:45 AM IST

Man dies after family carries him across flooded rivulet in Komaram Bheem; villagers renew demand for bridge

Man dies of cardiac arrest in Asifabad as family fails to cross flooded rivulet; villagers renew demand for bridge at Anarpalli (Image:DC)

ADILABAD: Pawar Bikku (65) of Janakapur village in Kerameri mandal reportedly died of cardiac arrest on Friday morning while his family members were carrying him on their shoulders to a hospital, crossing a flooded rivulet at Anarpalli village in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Bikku had developed chest pain on Wednesday, but his family was unable to take him to the hospital as they could not cross the swollen rivulet. Residents of several surrounding villages have long been demanding the construction of a bridge at Anarpalli to avoid such tragedies.
