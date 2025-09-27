65-Year-Old Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Crossing Flooded Rivulet
Man dies after family carries him across flooded rivulet in Komaram Bheem; villagers renew demand for bridge
ADILABAD: Pawar Bikku (65) of Janakapur village in Kerameri mandal reportedly died of cardiac arrest on Friday morning while his family members were carrying him on their shoulders to a hospital, crossing a flooded rivulet at Anarpalli village in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.
Bikku had developed chest pain on Wednesday, but his family was unable to take him to the hospital as they could not cross the swollen rivulet. Residents of several surrounding villages have long been demanding the construction of a bridge at Anarpalli to avoid such tragedies.
