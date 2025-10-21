65 Maoists From Telangana Still Underground: DGP

Nizamabad: Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy on Tuesday said that about 65 Maoists from the state are still underground, of whom around 40 hold leadership positions.

Addressing the media after visiting the residence of a constable who was allegedly stabbed to death by a notorious criminal, Reddy appealed to Maoists to surrender, assuring that there would be no harassment from the police.

"Our chief minister (Revanth Reddy) also made an open appeal to Maoists to surrender. There are about 65 persons from Telangana who are underground, and about 40 are in leadership roles within the Maoist organisation. We are once again making an offer to Maoists to come out and surrender," the police official said.

He further said that Maoists can approach the police through the media, revenue officials, or politicians to surrender.

Reddy assured that the police would be sympathetic towards cases against surrendered cadres of the outlawed organisation.

Meanwhile, four Maoists, including two women, surrendered before Mulugu District Superintendent of Police Dr P Shabarish. A police press release said that among them, three were party members, while one worked as a militia commander.

Under the state's surrender policy, Telangana provided a cash reward of Rs 25,000 each to the four underground Maoists who joined the mainstream. Shabarish handed over the cheques, the release added.