64 Maoists surrender to police in Telangana

The group of 64 included a diverse mix of cadres: an Area Committee Member, 10 party members, nine Revolutionary People's Committee (RPC) committee members, 19 RPC militia members, 11 RPC DAKMS members, six RPC Chaitanya mandali members, and eight RPC GRD members.

Addressing the media, Chandrasekhar Reddy noted that the surrendering cadres have chosen to abandon Naxalism, opting instead to embrace a peaceful life along with their families. The decision was largely influenced by the rehabilitation facilities offered by the Telangana government, which have encouraged various cadres to lay down their arms. In the past two and a half months alone, 122 banned Maoist party members have surrendered in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

“The ongoing surrenders demonstrate that the police, on behalf of the Telangana government, are committed to ensuring that all the due benefits and rehabilitation measures are provided immediately to those who surrender,” said Chandrasekhar Reddy. He added that the surrendered members are now experiencing a more stable and secure life with their families, enjoying the comprehensive support extended by the state.

The IGP also highlighted that the banned CPI (Maoist) party’s outdated ideology has led to a loss of trust and support among the tribals. He recalled that the group had previously been responsible for disrupting local development and terrorising innocent tribals. “Recent incidents, including an IED attack that left a tribal woman severely injured,” he stated.

Chandrasekhar Reddy concluded by urging remaining CPI (Maoist) party members to come forward and surrender if they wish to start a new chapter. “Those who decide to leave the violent path and pursue a normal life can contact their nearest police station or district higher officials, as the police administration remains dedicated to ensuring their complete rehabilitation,” he affirmed.











