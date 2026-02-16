63 SHOs Transferred In Police Reshuffle

HYDERABAD: In a major reshuffle, Hyderabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Monday transferred 63 station house officers (SHOs) handling security, traffic, law and order and specialised units across the city’s three zones.

A senior officer described the transfers and postings as routine administrative measures.

The reshuffle covered several key police stations including Charminar, Sultan Bazaar, Chaderghat and Afzalgunj. All officers have been directed to immediately report to their respective zonal DCPs and take charge of their new postings.

Among the transferees, T. Sreenath Reddy was posted to the special branch, while J. Bhaskar was assigned to the detective department, central crime station.

New SHOs have taken charge at several stations: N. Mohan Rao (Afzalgunj), S. Koteshwar Rao (Mirchowk), T. Rambabu (Charminar), B. Anudeep (Dabeerpura) and G. Naresh (Sultan Bazaar).