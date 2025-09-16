62-Year-Old Mason in Nalgonda Gets 20 Years RI in POCSO Case

Hyderabad: A special court for POCSO cases in Nalgonda district on Tuesday sentenced a 62-year-old mason to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for violating a 10-year-old girl in 2023, when she returned home for lunch break.

The court held Marri Ushaiah of Anneparthy village of Nalgonda guilty of the offences punishable under Sections 448 (Trespass), 342 (Wrongful confinement), 376(2) (n) (Rape) and 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5 (l) read with 6 POCSO Act-2012 and sentenced him to 20 years of RI.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs.25,000 and in default of payment of fine amount, he must undergo simple imprisonment for six months. The court said that the fine amount of Rs.25,000 should be paid to the girl towards compensation for her pain and suffering.

The court was of the opinion that the girl has to be compensated for her suffering both physical and mental and as such an amount of Rs.10 lakh was decided as compensation. It asked the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, to take steps for payment of the compensation amount to the girl at the earliest.