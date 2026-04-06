62 Booked for Cell Phone Driving

Hyderabad:City traffic police, during a special drive against cell phone use while driving, booked 62 individuals on Monday for violating traffic rules. The apprehended violators were counselled by DCP Avinash Kumar, Additional DCP Ramulu, ACP Khairatabad, and other officials.

Authorities warned that strict action would be taken against those flouting road safety regulations and urged citizens to adhere to the rules for their own safety.