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62 Booked for Cell Phone Driving

Telangana
6 April 2026 11:26 PM IST

The apprehended violators were counselled by DCP Avinash Kumar, Additional DCP Ramulu, ACP Khairatabad, and other officials.

62 Booked for Cell Phone Driving
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City traffic police, during a special drive against cell phone use while driving, booked 62 individuals on Monday for violating traffic rules.(File Photo)

Hyderabad:City traffic police, during a special drive against cell phone use while driving, booked 62 individuals on Monday for violating traffic rules. The apprehended violators were counselled by DCP Avinash Kumar, Additional DCP Ramulu, ACP Khairatabad, and other officials.

Authorities warned that strict action would be taken against those flouting road safety regulations and urged citizens to adhere to the rules for their own safety.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
traffic police Cell Phone Driving 
India Southern States Telangana 
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