61K Posts Filled in 2 Years; Telangana Sets 1L Jobs Target by June

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy administration, which completes two years in office on December 7, has filled 61,379 jobs across various departments, according to a report released by the state government on Thursday. The government has set a target of one-lakh jobs within the next six months, the report says.

As against the wait for jobs during the BRS tenure, the report said that the momentum created through continuous recruitments, job melas and timely issuance of appointment letters by Congress government had revived hope among unemployed youths. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy personally participated in 13 “Koluvula Panduga” ceremonies, distributing appointment letters to thousands of candidates.

The report noted that Telangana created a nationwide record by completing 61,379 appointments, with another 8,632 posts in final stages, taking the combined figure to 70,011. Recruitment was prioritised in key sectors such as education, medical and health, policing, energy institutions and core administrative services.

The revival of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) was a major early intervention, with the government restructuring the body, clearing pending examinations and easing age limits to compensate for years of inactivity.

The report cited the successful conduct of Group-1, Group-2, Group-3 and Group-4 recruitment cycles as a milestone, especially after the previous BRS government’s controversies over paper leaks. Group-1 exams were re-notified for 562 posts, completed as scheduled, and appointment letters were handed over on September 27. Group-2 results were declared on September 28, followed by appointment orders for 782 candidates. Group-3 certificate verification is underway for 1,365 posts, and Group-4 appointments for 8,143 candidates were issued earlier at Peddapalli.

In education, the state government conducted a mega DSC in its first year, filling 11,062 teacher posts, with 10,006 candidates already joining. Residential educational societies received a substantial boost with 8,400 appointments to teaching positions, while pre-primary classes in government schools were supported through temporary recruitments.

The Police Recruitment Board cleared all hurdles and issued appointment letters to 16,067 constables. In the medical and health sector, 8,666 posts have been filled, including staff nurses, lab technicians, civil assistant surgeons and specialist cadres. Another 7,267 posts are under process and expected to be completed by March.