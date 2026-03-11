61,125 Farmers in Telangana Registered for Natural Farming Scheme

Hyderabad: The Central government is implementing National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) across the country including Telangana in a cluster mode to promote natural farming. In Telangana, 489 clusters have been formed covering an area of 24,736.32 hectares in 32 districts. Further, 61,125 farmers have been registered under the scheme.

As many as 979 Krishi Sakhis and Community Resource Persons (CRPs) have been trained at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) or Agricultural Universities (AUs) and local Natural Farming Institutes (LNFIs). Around 315 Bio-Input Resource Centers (BRCs) have been established for production and supply of NF inputs at local levels. The Centre released Rs.17.955 lakh for Telangana for the financial year 2024–25 and Rs 1,323.51 lakh in 2025–26.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary while responding to a question raised by the Congress MP Kunduru Raghuveer on implementation of natural farming in Telangana in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Union Cabinet approved the NMNF on November 25, 2024 as a centrally sponsored scheme which is being implemented across the country.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research through the all India network on natural farming is carrying out a research programme with 20 cooperation centres covering 16 States to develop a package of practices for natural farming. The programme involves 11 State Agricultural Universities, eight ICAR institutes and centres and one deemed to be university.

The research outcome shows measurable improvements in soil health indicators. Over two three years, natural farming plots showed rising soil organic carbon (SOC) levels – for example, SOC increased from about 0.90 per cent to 1.15 per cent in Himalayan trials.

The research outcome also shows that Organic farming packages for 80 cropping systems are suitable for States, along with varieties suitable for organic farming in major crops. Organic farming significantly enhanced soil health, with SOC levels consistently higher than both in organic and transitional systems across all crop categories.

The Natural Farming Certification System (NFCS) has been initiated as PGS-India Natural for certification of all produces of natural farming in accordance with the natural farming standards. It is an online certification system and implemented through National Centre for Organic and Natural Farming (NCONF).

More than 14 lakh farmers have been registered under the natural farming certification system till date with more than six lakh farmers issued NF certificates. Certification will enable farmers to get premium price for natural products.