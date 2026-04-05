₹61 Crore Disbursed to Construction Workers Under BOCW Schemes

Hyderabad:The labour department said it had approved 13,820 claims of registered construction workers and disbursed ₹61.22 crore in March under the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Welfare Board. The amount was transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer, ensuring timely payment.

The progress was reviewed by special chief secretary M. Dana Kishore in a meeting on Saturday, where he asked officials to speed up processing of pending claims and clear all eligible applications by the end of April. Officials were also told to re-examine rejected claims and clearly inform applicants about the reasons.



The department is also planning a 10-day May Day programme from May 1 to 10 to raise awareness on welfare schemes, safety and worker rights. A crèche facility was also inaugurated at the labour commissioner’s office.



As part of the Praja Palana – Pragati Pranalika, the state government’s 99-day action plan, steps were being taken to provide overseas employment opportunities to workers and their dependents through skill development programmes.