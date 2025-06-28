 Top
607 Medical Faculty Posts Notified

Telangana
DC Correspondent
28 Jun 2025 11:53 PM IST

The notification follows GO 69 in March 2024, which sanctioned recruitment to 5,348 vacancies across various categories in health institutions.

Candidates will be allowed to make edits on July 18 and 19.(File Photo)

Hyderabad:The medical and health services recruitment board (MHSRB) on Saturday invited applications for 607 assistant professor posts under the director of medical education (DME), as the government medical colleges.

“Many departments in government medical colleges depend on temporary or contract-based assistant professors. This compromises the quality of education for UG and PG students and affects patient care. The absence of a regular recruitment calendar also demotivates junior faculty and weakens public healthcare delivery,” TJUDA said in a statement.

As per the MHSRB notification, online applications for the posts will be accepted from July 10 to 17. Candidates will be allowed to make edits on July 18 and 19.

Meanwhile, the DME has launched web options to fill 49 additional directors of medical education posts. Around 203 professors have been provisionally shortlisted for promotions. Once finalised, the department will initiate appointments for principals and superintendents at various government medical colleges.

