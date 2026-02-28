6,057 Acres Identified For Proposed Industrial Park in Adilabad

Adilabad: Adilabad district officials have identified 6,057.07 acres in Bhoraj and Bheempur mandals for a proposed industrial park, with efforts under way to resolve land-related issues before acquisition.

According to official sources, the total extent includes 2,822.38 acres of arable land and 3,234.79 acres of non-arable land. Of the total, 3,465.08 acres have been proposed in Bhoraj mandal and the remaining in Bheempur mandal.

In Bhoraj mandal, 2,631.38 acres of arable land have been identified, including 806.17 acres in Hathigahat, 412.12 acres in Rampur, 395.17 acres in Guda and 1,017.32 acres in Gimma (B). In Bheempur mandal, 191 acres of arable land have been proposed, including 20 acres in Tamsi (K), 30 acres in Pippalkoti, 41 acres in Gollaghat and 100 acres in Gunjala.

Non-arable land proposed in Bhoraj mandal totals 833.7 acres, including 387.34 acres in Hathigahat, 12.05 acres in Rampur, 16.26 acres in Guda and land in Gimma (B). In Bheempur mandal, 856 acres of non-arable land have been identified in Tamsi (K), 242.10 acres in Pippalkoti, 673.35 acres in Gollaghat and 601.34 acres in Gunjala.

Officials are examining land records and attempting to clear disputes, if any, before initiating acquisition. It is learnt that lands under litigation or pending in courts may be avoided to prevent delays to the project.

In-charge minister Jupally Krishna Rao, state government adviser P. Sudarshan Reddy and Vem Narender conducted an aerial survey of the Korata-Chanaka barrage and the proposed land parcels on Thursday. MLA Payal Shankar, MP Godam Nagesh and Collector Rajarshi Shah were present.

The state government is planning to establish the industrial park near the Korata-Chanaka barrage on the Penganga river to ensure water availability. The Pippalkoti Balancing Reservoir, with a capacity of 1.42 tmc ft and a submergence area of 849 acres, has been proposed as the main water source. Water lifted from the barrage will fill the reservoir.

Adilabad district has mineral resources including manganese, limestone and iron ore in Bheempur and Bhoraj mandals, while cotton, tomato and soya cultivation is prominent in the region. Food processing units are expected to be encouraged in the proposed park.

It is stated that certain lands near Gollaghat and Tamsi, earlier attached by the Enforcement Directorate, were cleared after payment to the Reserve Bank of India and subsequently purchased by another businessman.

The forest department had earlier proposed a tiger corridor from Thippeshwar to Boath mandal via Bheempur mandal to facilitate wildlife movement. Thippeshwar Tiger Reserve is located across the Penganga river, and tigers are reported to migrate into Bheempur mandal.

MP Godam Nagesh said, ‘The economic activity will get a boost with the industrial park to be set up in the lands proposed for the purpose in Bhoraj and Bheempur mandals’.