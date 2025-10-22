60-Year-Old Man Found Murdered in Medchal; Son Missing

HYDERABAD: A 60-year-old man was found murdered at his residence in Medchal, on Wednesday morning.

Medchal Inspector A. Satyanarayana said the deceased, Sheikh Nizamuddin, a native of Siddipet was residing in Medchal with his son Sheikh Satak.

The father-son duo reportedly consumed alcohol along with a friend, who the police named as Raju, on Tuesday night. The next morning, Nizamuddin was found dead and the son absconding.

Police said that the father and the son had frequent arguments over transfer of property. “Satak is a private employee and had been pressurising his father to transfer property on his name. He had also asked him for some jewellery,” the inspector said.

Police said Nizamuddin was hit on the head with a blunt object. A case of murder has been registered and the deceased’s body has been shifted to the Gandhi mortuary for post-mortem examination.