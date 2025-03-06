60-year-old Korutla Sub-Inspector held in Rs.5,000 bribe case

Hyderabad: Sixty-year-old Korutla police station Sub-Inspector Rupavath Shankar was caught red-handed at the police station in Jagtial district when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.5,000 from a complainant.

Shankar demanded bribe for showing an official favour to issue a notice under Section 35 BNSS in a case related to TS Gaming Act-1974 registered against the complainant and seven others on February 21.

The tainted bribe amount of Rs.5,000 was recovered from the possession of Shankar at the Korutla police station. The fingers of right and left hand of Shankar were yielded positive in the chemical test. The ACB officials said Shankar performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage.

The officials arrested Shankar and produced him before the special court for ACB cases in Karimnagar after which the court remanded him to judicial custody. The details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons.

