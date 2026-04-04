60 Women Delegates Take Part in Heritage Walk from Charminar to Chowmahalla Palace

Hyderabad: A special heritage walk was organized by the Department of Tourism on Saturday covering the iconic route from Charminar to Chowmahalla Palace here on Saturday.

The walk witnessed the participation of 60 women delegates from the Global Shapers Community, representing international hubs including Chicago (USA), Malé (Maldives), Thimphu (Bhutan), and Kandy (Sri Lanka), along with national participants from cities such as Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Coimbatore, Puducherry, and Amaravati.

The delegates actively engaged in the walk, gaining insights into Hyderabad's rich heritage and experiencing its vibrant cultural landscape. The participants expressed great appreciation for the initiative and highlighted the immersive experience of exploring the city's historical landmarks.

The department continues to promote such initiatives to position Hyderabad as a premier heritage tourism destination while fostering greater appreciation for its cultural treasures.

It is organizing heritage walks every weekend on second Saturdays and Sundays with the objective of promoting the rich architectural, cultural, and historical heritage of Hyderabad among tourists, students, architects, and heritage enthusiasts. These curated walks aim to create awareness and encourage the preservation of the city's unique legacy.