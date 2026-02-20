60 Dash Cams Fitted In Cyberabad Patrol Fleet

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have fitted 60 dash cameras to their patrol vehicles to enhance smart policing and ensure greater transparency, officials said on Friday. Although the initiative began months ago, it has only recently come to light. The commissionerate is the first to install such cameras.

According to officials from the IT department, the devices are equipped with night vision and can record clear footage even in low light. Each unit includes GPS and time-stamping, ensuring every incident is logged with precise location and time details.

The system also streams live footage to the Command Control Centre, where senior officers can monitor patrol vehicles on large screens in real time. Officials said the setup will help them respond more swiftly to road rage, traffic violations, suspicious movements and sudden brawls.

Recorded footage is stored on secure servers, with access restricted to authorised personnel to protect data privacy. The recordings are also expected to serve as evidence in court when required.

An IT official confirmed the cameras were installed in December. “It helps us track patrol movements and incidents,” he told Deccan Chronicle.

Recently, the Malkajgiri police also fitted a dash camera to one of their patrol vehicles to improve response times and monitoring, officials from the commissionerate’s IT department revealed.