6-Year-Old Girl Raped and Murdered in Narsingi; Accused Arrested

Hyderabad: In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through the Narsingi locality, a six-year-old girl was raped and murdered by a predator on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused lured the innocent child away by promising to buy her chocolates. When the girl failed to return home on Sunday evening, her panicked parents searched the area before lodging a formal complaint at the Narsingi Police Station around 10:00 PM.

Police check local CCTV footage, which captured the harrowing sight of the accused leading the young girl away. Following these leads, the police tracked down and apprehended the suspect, who is currently in custody. More details are awaited.