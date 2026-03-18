6 Weavers Prepare Silk Clothes For Bhadrachalam Temple Wedding

NALGONDA: Six weavers from the Sri Sitarama Chentha Kalakarula Sangam are preparing silk clothes for the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita at the Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam, scheduled for March 27 on the occasion of Srirama Navami.

The weavers include members from Bagaram and Pallerla villages in Athmakur mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district, as well as from Nalgonda and Hyderabad.

The Sangam will present two sets of silk clothes for the ceremony. One set will be offered to the deities of Sri Rama, Seetha, Laxmana and Anjaneeya Swamy during the Edurkolu on March 26, while the second set will be used for the celestial wedding on March 27.

One set of silk clothes has already been prepared and the second is expected to be completed by March 24.

“We are supplying silk clothes to the temple free of cost. The clothes are being woven on maggams set up at Gyana Mandir in Bhadrachalam, using Pochampally silk,” said weaver Ganji Srinu.

Temple executive officer Damodar Rao said the priests would receive the silk clothes from the weavers at 6.30 am on March 26. He said he had visited Gyana Mandir two days ago and reviewed the weaving work.