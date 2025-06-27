6 People From Telangana Deported From US

Hyderabad:Six persons from Telangana and three from Andhra Pradesh were among 682 Indians deported by the United States between January 20 and April 4, said the external affairs ministry.

Replying to an RTI application filed by Deccan Chronicle, the external affairs ministry said 277 deported citizens were from Punjab, followed by 201 from Haryana and 126 from Gujarat. While Punjab tops the list, accounting for 40.61 per cent of the deportations, Haryana accounts for 29.47 per cent and Gujarat 18.47 per cent.



The total of the top three states adds up to 88.55 per cent, while the other 15 states only account for 11.45 per cent. The share of Telangana in percentage terms stood at 0.87 per cent and Andhra Pradesh’s at 0.29 per cent. Both the Telugu states together account for 1.16 per cent, indicating the preference of Telugu-speaking people for the legal migration.

While the ministry has provided information on the number of Indians who were deported, it did not have information on the number of Indians who are currently detained in the United States.

According to the ministry, a total of 1,330 Indian nationals have been deported from the US from January 20 to June 25. Of this, 682 nationals were deported between January 20 and April 4, and another group of 648 Indian nationals were deported between April 5 and June 25.



“US authorities have shared that they intend to continue deportation of Indian nationals who were found to have illegally entered the US, or have overstayed their visa validity, or have been found living in the US without any documentation or have criminal convictions against them,” the ministry explained.



State Number of deportations Percentile Punjab 277 40.61% Haryana 201 29.47% Gujarat 126 18.47% Uttar Pradesh 18 2.63% Maharashtra 9 1.31% Goa 9 1.31% Tamil Nadu 6 0.87%





Telangana 6 0.87% Uttarakhand 5 0.73% Delhi 5 0.73% Rajasthan 3 0.43% Himachal Pradesh 3 0.43% Jammu & Kashmir 3 0.43% Andhra Pradesh 2 0.29% Chandigarh 2 0.29% Madhya Pradesh 2 0.29% Jharkhand 1 0.14%





West Bengal 1 0.14% Unknown 2 0.29% Total 682 100%



