6 NIMS Doctors Bag Top Ranks in NEET-SS 2025

Telangana
28 Jan 2026 11:54 PM IST

According to Nims director Prof. Bheerappa Nagari, the consistent success of students highlights the quality of teaching and clinical training at the institute.

6 NIMS Doctors Bag Top Ranks in NEET-SS 2025
Nims director Prof. Bheerappa Nagari along with the senior residents.

Hyderabad:Six senior residents (MD General Medicine) from the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) have secured All India Ranks in the NEET-SS 2025 examination, reaffirming the institute’s strong academic record.

He noted that Nims had produced All India Rank 1 holders in NEET-SS for two consecutive years in 2023 and 2024.

In NEET-SS 2025, Dr Siddharth B. Rao secured (AIR 2), followed by Dr K. Tirumala Babu (27, Dr Sreelekha (40), Dr Siddharth Sadhanani (84), Dr Dharani (399) and Dr Ashrith (AIR 417).

Several other residents are expected to secure seats in various super-specialty courses.

Head of the General Medicine department Dr Subbalakshmi said the results reflect sustained academic excellence and credited faculty members and mentors for guiding the residents.

The Nims director congratulated the successful candidates and faculty for the achievement.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

