6 NIMS Doctors Bag Top Ranks in NEET-SS 2025

Hyderabad:Six senior residents (MD General Medicine) from the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) have secured All India Ranks in the NEET-SS 2025 examination, reaffirming the institute’s strong academic record.

According to Nims director Prof. Bheerappa Nagari, the consistent success of students highlights the quality of teaching and clinical training at the institute.



He noted that Nims had produced All India Rank 1 holders in NEET-SS for two consecutive years in 2023 and 2024.



In NEET-SS 2025, Dr Siddharth B. Rao secured (AIR 2), followed by Dr K. Tirumala Babu (27, Dr Sreelekha (40), Dr Siddharth Sadhanani (84), Dr Dharani (399) and Dr Ashrith (AIR 417).



Several other residents are expected to secure seats in various super-specialty courses.



Head of the General Medicine department Dr Subbalakshmi said the results reflect sustained academic excellence and credited faculty members and mentors for guiding the residents.



The Nims director congratulated the successful candidates and faculty for the achievement.





