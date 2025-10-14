6 Maoists Surrender Before Kothgudem SP

Nalgonda: Six members of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit surrendered before Bhadradri-Kothagudem district superintendent of police B. Rohit Raju at Kothagudem on Tuesday. The surrendered were identified as Kunjam Paparao alias Dinesh, 23, a member of the 10th platoon of the Jegurugonda area committee; party members Lekham Bandi alias Shanthi, 26, and Madvi Kosa, 18; militia commander Paddam Lakma alias Guddi, 28; militia member Madavi Lakma, 35; and Doddi Budru, 40, commander of the Doddi Tumnar revolutionary people’s committee (RPC). All six hail from Chhattisgarh.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Raju informed that 326 Maoist leaders and members, including four divisional committee members, 22 area committee members, 44 party members, 122 militia members, 35 RPC members, 47 Dandakaranya members, 31 CNM members and 21 grama rakshaka dalam (GRD) members, have surrendered before police since January 2025. He appealed to remaining Maoist cadres to give up arms, surrender before the police, and join the mainstream to lead peaceful lives.

Man dies as auto hits bike

Nalgonda: A 55-year-old man died on the spot when an auto trolley rammed his motorcycle from behind at Kacharam village in Yadagirigutta mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district on Monday. The victim was identified as Neelam Narsimhulu, a resident of Begampet in Rajapet mandal.

Police said the speeding auto trolley, which was travelling from Yadagirigutta towards Rajapet, hit Narsimhulu’s motorcycle, killing him instantly. Preliminary investigation revealed that negligent driving by the auto driver caused the accident. Yadagirigutta police have registered a case and launched an investigation.