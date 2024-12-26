 Top
26 Dec 2024 11:20 PM IST
6 Labourers Fall Ill due to Adulterated Toddy
As the condition of Achaiah and Pitchaiah worsened, they were shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. Police have detained the local toddy tapper for questioning. (Representational Image: DC)

Nalgonda: Six agricultural labourers from Perikakondaram village fell ill on Wednesday night after consuming alleged adulterated toddy. Identified as Dubbaka Achaiah, Paka Pitchaiah, Vallapu Lingaiah, Medipally Bixam, Ghanta Ramachandraiah, and Kanneboina Naresh, they suffered vomiting and were rushed to a hospital in Nakrekal. Doctors confirmed adulterated toddy as the cause.

As the condition of Achaiah and Pitchaiah worsened, they were shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. Police have detained the local toddy tapper for questioning.

