6 Killed, 8 Injured in Lightning Strikes in Adilabad

Telangana
Pillalamarri Srinivas
13 Jun 2025 12:52 AM IST

Tragedy strikes Bela and Gadiguda mandals; victims were sheltering during sudden rainfall

Four die in Pipri village hut, two women killed in separate incident; two injured in critical condition at RIMS, Adilabad. (Representative Image)

Adilabad: Five women and a man were killed in separate lightning strike incidents while working in agricultural fields in Adilabad district on Thursday afternoon. The fatalities were reported from Bela and Gadiguda mandals. In Bela mandal, two women — Gedam Nandini, 45, from Sangdi village and Kova Sunitha, 38, from Sonkas village — died after being struck by lightning.

In another incident in Pipri village of Gadiguda mandal, four persons — Sidam Rambabai, Pendore Manohar, Pendore Sanjana and Mangam Bheembai — died on the spot. Eight others sustained injuries and were shifted to RIMS, Adilabad. The condition of two of the injured is said to be critical.

According to initial reports, the victims in Pipri were taking shelter under a hut near agricultural lands when lightning struck during rainfall.

