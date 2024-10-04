6 injured in stray attacks in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Six persons were injured in stray dog attacks on Thursday in Korapally and Kothapally villages of Jammikunta mandal in Karimnagar district.

In Korapally, the dogs attacked a four-year-old girl and five others, including three women, while another person was attacked in Kothapally. The girl, who was seriously injured, was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital for treatment.

Villagers in Korapally staged a protest in front of the village panchayat office, accusing officials of failing to address the stray dog problem. However, they called off the protest after panchayat secretary Taraka Rama Rao assured them that action would be taken, including collecting details of the stray dogs and implementing measures to control the menace.