6 Hurt as Lorry Rams RTC Bus in Suryapet

Nalgonda: At least six passengers were injured when a TGSRTC bus was hit from behind by a lorry at Nemmikal in Athmakur (S) mandal, Suryapet district, on Monday.

According to the police, the TGSRTC bus was travelling from Suryapet to Thorrur when a lorry moving in the same direction rammed into it from behind. Around 40 passengers were on board at the time of the incident.

Upon receiving information, Athmakur (S) police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured passengers to the Government General Hospital by ambulance. None of the passengers sustained serious injuries.

The lorry driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle after the accident.