 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

6 Held in Hyderabad for Illegally Possessing Non-Duty Paid Liquor

Telangana
Syed Omar Farooq
17 Sept 2025 12:23 PM IST

The six persons were nabbed during a crackdown launched by the excise sleuths against non-duty paid liquor at Pahadisherif crossroads and accordingly checked buses entering Hyderabad from Goa, Haryana and Meghalaya.

6 Held in Hyderabad for Illegally Possessing Non-Duty Paid Liquor
x
Telangana Prohibition and Excise department seized non-duty paid liquor bottles in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Telangana Prohibition and Excise department on Wednesday arrested six persons for possessing non-duty paid liquor in violation of norms.

The six persons were nabbed during a crackdown launched by the excise sleuths against non-duty paid liquor at Pahadisherif crossroads and accordingly checked buses entering Hyderabad from Goa, Haryana and Meghalaya.

During searches, the sleuths seized 88 bottles worth Rs.4.50 lakh, according to Prohibition and Excise department Director Shahnawaz Qasim. The arrested persons along with the seized material were handed over to the Saroornagar excise officials for taking further action.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Excise Department Crackdown launched liquor bottles 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Syed Omar Farooq
About the AuthorSyed Omar Farooq

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X