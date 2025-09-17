6 Held in Hyderabad for Illegally Possessing Non-Duty Paid Liquor

Hyderabad: Telangana Prohibition and Excise department on Wednesday arrested six persons for possessing non-duty paid liquor in violation of norms.

The six persons were nabbed during a crackdown launched by the excise sleuths against non-duty paid liquor at Pahadisherif crossroads and accordingly checked buses entering Hyderabad from Goa, Haryana and Meghalaya.

During searches, the sleuths seized 88 bottles worth Rs.4.50 lakh, according to Prohibition and Excise department Director Shahnawaz Qasim. The arrested persons along with the seized material were handed over to the Saroornagar excise officials for taking further action.