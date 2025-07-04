6 Held For Selling Ganja Worth Rs 3 Lakh

NALGONDA: The Suryapet police arrested six people on Friday in connection with the sale of ganja and seized 11.78 kg of the illegal substance, valued at approximately ₹3 lakhThe arrested persons were identified as Pittala Nagaraju (28), Angothu Vamshi (20), Reddypally Madhusudhan (21), Kuthuru Akash (22), Shura Sravan Kumar (25), and Gundarapu Shiva (34). All are residents of various colonies in Suryapet town.

Police also named four other suspects, Adhi Vamshi (21), Vishawadhula Sai Kumar (19), Dosapathi Vamshi (28), and Saraganda Shiva Kumar (22), who are absconding.

During a press briefing, superintendent of police K. Narsimha said that, acting on credible information, officers from the Central Crime Station (CCS) along with local police apprehended the six accused at Nallagutta and recovered the ganja from them. The contraband had reportedly been procured from an unidentified source in Araku, Andhra Pradesh, for ₹30,000.

The accused had repackaged the ganja into smaller packets of 10 grams each, selling them for ₹500 apiece. A special police team has been formed to trace and arrest the remaining four suspects who are currently absconding.