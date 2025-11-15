 Top
6 Held As Police Recover ₹20 Lakh Stolen Property In Karimnagar

Telangana
15 Nov 2025 11:26 PM IST

The operation was led by ACP G. Vijay Kumar. The cases cracked include 12 thefts involving copper and electric motor wires, and three thefts involving cattle, pigs, sheep and goats.

Police Commissioner Gouse Alam displays the six arrested persons and the recovered stolen property during a press meet at the Police Commissionerate in Karimnagar on Saturday.—Image By Arrangemnt

KARIMNAGAR: Police officials successfully cracked 15 theft cases that had troubled rural areas for several months, arresting six accused and recovering stolen property worth about ₹20 lakh in Karimnagar district on Saturday.

Briefing the media, Police Commissioner Gouse Alam said the arrested individuals have been identified as Manupati Shekar, 36, of Kattarampur; Manupati Sanjeev, 26, and Bodige Sampath, 42, of Choppadandi; Undati Mahesh, 27, of Ramgiri; Bodasu Kumar, 33, of Ellanthakunta; and Sagarla Ranjith, 42, of Kamanpur.

The arrests were made after police intercepted two suspicious vehicles during checks at Gumlapur Chowrasta in Choppadandi mandal. Prime accused Manupati Shekar confessed that he used the proceeds from the thefts to pay vehicle instalments and for personal expenses. Among the arrested are members of the theft gang and a scrap dealer who purchased stolen goods.

The operation was led by ACP G. Vijay Kumar. The cases cracked include 12 thefts involving copper and electric motor wires, and three thefts involving cattle, pigs, sheep and goats. The recovered property, valued at ₹20 lakh, includes a Bolero vehicle, an Ashok Leyland vehicle, a motorcycle and three quintals of copper wire.

Police have booked the six accused under relevant sections and they will be remanded. A search is underway for the remaining absconding suspects.

Commissioner Gouse Alam praised the efforts of the police team, which included inspectors A. Pradeep Kumar and Sanjeev, SIs Naresh Reddy and Vamsi Krishna, and other staff members.

