6 held after cops foil filmy-style plot in Nakrekal's SSC malpractice case

Hyderabad: Half a dozen people including four teenagers were arrested by the Nalgonda district police in connection with a malpractice case booked against them during SSC examination at a Gurukul School centre in Nakrekal on Friday.

Of the six arrested, four were teenagers, while one person was a private school teacher G Shankar and another person B Ravishankar was running a photocopy shop.

District Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra Pawar told Deccan Chronicle on Monday said that the police identified 12 people, who were allegedly involved in the case and of them half a dozen persons were arrested under the provisions of Telangana Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act-1997.

He clarified that it’s not a question paper leak case but examination malpractice case as the accused prepared chits after managing to collect the image of Telugu question paper using a mobile phone. One of the four teenagers first climbed an eight-foot height wall in a filmy style and stood on the terrace abutting the examination centre.

A girl (name withheld), who is the teenager’s relative sitting near the window, was appearing for an exam at the same centre. On seeing him, the girl allegedly displayed the question paper after which the teenager captured the image on his mobile phone.

With the help of Shankar, the teenagers first managed to prepare answers in the form of ‘chits’ and later took photocopies to distribute to their friends and relatives appearing for the examination. As the question paper started circulating on WhatsApp groups from 10 am as against 12 noon after completion of the exam, the police swung into action and took up investigation.

Pawar said a detailed investigation was on to initiate stern action against those who were responsible for the case. Following the incident, the invigilator concerned at the centre was placed under suspension while the girl student was debarred from appearing for the exam.