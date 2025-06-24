6 Telangana Students Return Safely from Iran and Israel

Hyderabad: Six Telangana students returned to Delhi at Monday – four from Iran and two from Israel. Seven others from Telangana were expected to land in New Delhi at 11.30 pm, were via Jordan. The six who arrived at about midnight on Sunday-Monday had prebooked their onward flights to Hyderabad and were seen off by Telangana Bhavan staffat 5.30 am.

Officials ensured their comfort and well-being during their stay in Delhi and assisted them until they boarded their flights. “We are expecting seven more Telangana citizens to arrive in New Delhi tonight. These individuals had crossed over from Israel to Amman, Jordan, and are scheduled to reach India shortly,” an official said.

Telangana Bhavan liaison officer Vandana told Deccan Chronicle on Monday that the staff was extending immigration help to the students after reaching Delhi and based on their requirement accommodation and food was also provided to them. Officials requested citizens to stay connected with official sources, and contact the Indian embassy as soon as possible. “Since the airspace is closed, it is very difficult to bring them back safely. But the Telangana government and the central government are doing everything for the safety of our citizens”, the official said Despite these disruptions, the Telangana government remained committed to assisting affected citizens and was in constant coordination with the ministry of external affairs, Indian embassies, and authorities concerned.

Following directions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the government continued to actively monitor the crisis in the Middle East and was extending support to Telangana citizens returning from the affected regions, officials said. The Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy instructed officials to ensure that every Telangana resident arriving from the region received timely assistance, proper accommodation, and onward travel support. Citizens were advised to stay in touch with official channels and avoid relying on unverified information. The Government of Telangana stands firmly with its people during this challenging time and will continue its efforts to ensure their safety and security amid their swift return to the country.