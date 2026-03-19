6 Arrested, Adulterated Dairy Worth ₹11 Lakh Seized

Hyderabad: Six persons were arrested and adulterated dairy products worth Rs 11.11 lakh were seized during a joint raid by the commissioner’s task force (Khairatabad Zone) and GHMC food safety officials in Secunderabad on Wednesday.

The operation, based on credible information, was carried out near Ganj Bazar under Mahankali police station limits by the Task Force team along with food safety officer B. Sahithi. Six wholesale and retail outlets were inspected.

“During the raid, six wholesale and retail outlets were inspected, and six persons — Jaipal Singh Rajpurohit, Kolariya Vaibhav, Naresh Kolariya, Prem Anil Vyas, Ram Kishore Kolariya and Laxmi Narayana Kolariya — were arrested,” said task force DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath.

“Our teams found that the accused were allegedly procuring adulterated and unhygienic paneer and other dairy products from unknown sources and supplying them in bulk to hotels, catering services and retail customers, passing them off as quality products at ₹280 per kg to make quick profits,” he said.

The seized products lacked proper labelling, including brand names, manufacturing and expiry dates, and no pest control records were maintained at the establishments.

In total, 3,892 kg of adulterated dairy products were seized, including 2,572 kg of paneer, 927 kg of kowa, 249 kg of white cream, 12 kg of ghee and 132 kg of kalakand.

Police said the accused had been supplying the products to restaurants and retail outlets across Hyderabad. They have been handed over to Mahankali police station for further investigation.